Community comes together to remember tornado victims with vigil

Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening, just more than one week after deadly tornadoes blew through Bowling Green.

It was an emotional scene at the Bowling Green Ballpark, where those who came heard from not only local officials, but some of the people close to victims.

The community was left heartbroken, remembering 17 victims, seven of them children. Some of the teachers of those children spoke at the event, giving testimonies of how their students made the world a better place.

“Nolan knew what it was like to grieve someone or something that he loved, and I think he would want us to know that it’s okay for us to feel our feelings about losing the people we have lost in the tornado,” one of the teachers said.

A crowd of people from all over the community was listening, from first responders who have worked day and night since the disaster happened, to volunteers, city and county leaders.

“As we let our lights shine tonight may they serve as a beacon of hope in our community as well as an important step in our communities healing process,” Bowling Green City Commission Sue Parrigin said.

A dark night sky, dark as the times we are going through right now, but like the moon shining brightly over the ballpark Monday, there is light in the distance and as time goes on recovery is near.

“Yet while we grieve, we do not grieve as others who have no hope. Hope, that is an interesting word brothers and sisters,” a pastor who spoke at the ceremony said.

The vigil concluded with that beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace. Magistrate Doug Gorman announced the creation of a new, central website with resources for tornado survivors. That website is wearebgstrong.com.

