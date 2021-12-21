Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed Teddy Brock and Joya Brock on the Clark Memorial Bridge.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people on the Clark Memorial Bridge between downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville on Dec. 11 is facing criminal charges.

In court documents, Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed Teddy Brock and Joya Brock.

(Story continues below photo)

A crash involving multiple cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both...
A crash involving multiple cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions from Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind.(WAVE 3 News)

Witnesses told investigators Mosley was speeding on the bridge before quickly changing lanes and rear-ending Teddy Brock’s truck, which then slammed into a steel support beam. Mosley then took off running back into downtown Louisville, leaving the two victims in their truck and his girlfriend in the car he was driving at the time of the crash.

According to the documents, Teddy Brock died instantly. Joya Brock was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and died there.

Initially, Mosley’s girlfriend claimed that she was driving at the time of the crash, but once she learned that the victims had died, she said Mosley was driving.

Mosley was arrested on Dec. 15 and is charged for fleeing the scene of a crash and failing to render aid, as well as driving without insurance. He was released on a $20,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

TEST 2
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts