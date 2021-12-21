Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people on the Clark Memorial Bridge between downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville on Dec. 11 is facing criminal charges.

In court documents, Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed Teddy Brock and Joya Brock.

A crash involving multiple cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions from Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. (WAVE 3 News)

Witnesses told investigators Mosley was speeding on the bridge before quickly changing lanes and rear-ending Teddy Brock’s truck, which then slammed into a steel support beam. Mosley then took off running back into downtown Louisville, leaving the two victims in their truck and his girlfriend in the car he was driving at the time of the crash.

According to the documents, Teddy Brock died instantly. Joya Brock was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and died there.

Initially, Mosley’s girlfriend claimed that she was driving at the time of the crash, but once she learned that the victims had died, she said Mosley was driving.

Mosley was arrested on Dec. 15 and is charged for fleeing the scene of a crash and failing to render aid, as well as driving without insurance. He was released on a $20,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

