Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of a South Bend couple killed in a shooting over the weekend is spoke out for the first time Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

As of right now, police confirm one or more people are responsible for their murders

Police have yet to name any suspects or make any arrests in the case. Investigators have ruled out any possibility of a murder-suicide.

Brandon’s parents who spoke to 16 News Now Monday say their son grew up in South Bend, he went to Riley High School, and ultimately became a machinist.

Tonight, loved ones are demanding whoever did this to turn themselves in, and for the public to come forward with anything that can help solve this case.

“My son deserves justice. He deserves justice. He is just an awesome person but never hurt anybody and he deserves justice,” Brandon’s mother, Belinda Holcomb, said with tears coming down her face.

“We don’t want an open homicide to go on for a long time. We want this closed and somebody accountable for their actions in taking our son’s life,” Michael Scott said tearfully.

On Monday night, family and friends also held a vigil in honor of both victims.

Candles and lanterns lit the sky in the neighborhood they grew up in.

It ended with a walk to the very spot where both Brandon and ShaeLeigh were murdered.

As for the investigation, anyone who knows what happen, or has information that could help solve the investigation, you’re encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider, a New Albany police officer, on Friday.
New Albany officer pleads guilty, resigns from NAPD after alleged relationship with informant
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
Shively officials issue LENSAlert for missing 14-year-old boy
Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Master P is helping to give back to Louisville children...
Grammy Award-winning artist Master P donates Christmas gifts to Future Healers program