Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of a South Bend couple killed in a shooting over the weekend is spoke out for the first time Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

As of right now, police confirm one or more people are responsible for their murders

Police have yet to name any suspects or make any arrests in the case. Investigators have ruled out any possibility of a murder-suicide.

Brandon’s parents who spoke to 16 News Now Monday say their son grew up in South Bend, he went to Riley High School, and ultimately became a machinist.

Tonight, loved ones are demanding whoever did this to turn themselves in, and for the public to come forward with anything that can help solve this case.

“My son deserves justice. He deserves justice. He is just an awesome person but never hurt anybody and he deserves justice,” Brandon’s mother, Belinda Holcomb, said with tears coming down her face.

“We don’t want an open homicide to go on for a long time. We want this closed and somebody accountable for their actions in taking our son’s life,” Michael Scott said tearfully.

On Monday night, family and friends also held a vigil in honor of both victims.

Candles and lanterns lit the sky in the neighborhood they grew up in.

It ended with a walk to the very spot where both Brandon and ShaeLeigh were murdered.

As for the investigation, anyone who knows what happen, or has information that could help solve the investigation, you’re encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

