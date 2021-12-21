Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cloudy start with a sunnier finish today

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Quiet weather the next few days
  • 60s and showers by Christmas Eve
  • Showers possible Christmas Day with warm weather likely still in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds will slowly break up into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the cool side.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 20s to close to 30 degrees. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the 30s to near 40 degrees as cold air invades behind a cold front.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 29 degrees and light and variable winds.

We are tracking a couple of fast-moving systems into the Christmas holiday, which will likely mean more changes to the rain chances and finer details on how warm (or cool) it could get. In any case, it is a mild/warm setup with the possibility of showers. More changes are on the way!

