FORECAST: Cold next 24 hours, warming up for Christmas

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front keeps winter chill around on Wednesday
  • 60s and a few showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
  • Wet and mild next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front moving through overnight tonight will create a breeze and switch our wind direction from southwest to northwest, helping to pipe in some cooler air. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees Wednesday morning.

The cold air behind the front will be noticeable on Wednesday even with the sunshine. Expect highs in the 30s for most with lower 40s in more urban spots.

Wednesday night is a cold one in the 20s. Bundle up!

Thursday is when we see some moderation in temperature with highs in the 50s. Clouds will also start to increase in advance of our next system for Christmas.

Scattered showers will be with us Christmas Eve evening as a cold front passes close by. Highs will be in the 60s both Friday and Saturday, meaning Christmas Day may be a top five warmest Christmas on record in Louisville.

A few showers are possible on Christmas Day but chances appear lower at this time. Rain chances will ramp back up next week as a couple rounds of steady rain move through.

