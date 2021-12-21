Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Sunshine returning this afternoon

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly sunshine next 24 hours
  • 60s and showers by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
  • Looking wet next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease this afternoon as highs struggle to make it into the upper 40s.

A cold front moving through overnight tonight will switch our wind direction from southwest to northwest, helping to pipe in some cooler air.

Lows will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees Wednesday morning. The cold air behind the front will be noticeable on Wednesday even with the sunshine. Expect highs in the 30s for most with lower 40s in more urban spots.

Wednesday night is a cold one in the 20s. Bundle up!

The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast continues to be a moving target, but warmth and a few showers are still the main theme. Highs in the 60s are likely both days and shower chances will be powered by a couple areas of low pressure moving through the eastern part of the US. Several rounds of more substantial rain will move through next week, so get used to the wet weather!

