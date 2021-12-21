Grammy Award-winning artist Master P donates Christmas gifts to Future Healers program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Master P is helping to give back to Louisville children affected by gun violence.

The Future Healers program, created in collaboration with UofL Health’s Trauma Institute, the UofL School of Medicine and Christopher 2X Game Changers, helps children learn about healing opportunities and become inspired by healing work to combat violence.

On Monday, Percy “Master P” Miller Sr. announced he would be donating Christmas gifts to members of the Future Healers program and their families.

Master P, a supporter of the Future Healers program, has hosted members at his Sports and Education Camp at Tennessee State University earlier this year, where students took part in “Operation Healing Class.”

“I love the spirit of these kids saying I want to do better, I want to educate myself, I want to be better, and we should be able to reward them,” Master P said.

