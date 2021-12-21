Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Grammy Award-winning artist Master P donates Christmas gifts to Future Healers program

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Master P is helping to give back to Louisville children affected by gun violence.

The Future Healers program, created in collaboration with UofL Health’s Trauma Institute, the UofL School of Medicine and Christopher 2X Game Changers, helps children learn about healing opportunities and become inspired by healing work to combat violence.

On Monday, Percy “Master P” Miller Sr. announced he would be donating Christmas gifts to members of the Future Healers program and their families.

Master P, a supporter of the Future Healers program, has hosted members at his Sports and Education Camp at Tennessee State University earlier this year, where students took part in “Operation Healing Class.”

“I love the spirit of these kids saying I want to do better, I want to educate myself, I want to be better, and we should be able to reward them,” Master P said.

For more information on the Future Healers program, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

A few days before Christmas, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zach Cottongim’s LMPD family and...
Police chief, witnesses and community reflect on fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim’s life
Each group of officers was able to spend $250, tax free, with donated gift cards.
Shop with a Cop: LMPD officers hit shopping aisles to make students’ holidays bright
Five-time Grammy Award winning artist Master P is helping to give back to Louisville children...
Grammy Award-winning artist Master P donates Christmas gifts to Future Healers program
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Police chief, witnesses and community reflect on fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim’s life