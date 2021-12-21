Graves Co. deputies working to return personal belongings found at candle factory to owners

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office said it’s working on a plan to return personal belongings found at the candle factory to their rightful owners.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jon Hayden said they have keys, purses, wallets, cell phones and other items that belong to employees who were working on the night of the tornado.

He said details on how the items can be identified, claimed and picked up will be given in the next week.

As for vehicles still parked at the destroyed factory, authorities say owners should make arrangements with Mayfield Consumer Products to pick those up.

12-20-21 7:30PM Re: Personal belongings of Candle Factory Employees Personal belongings that have been collected from... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

