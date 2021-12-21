Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Graves Co. deputies working to return personal belongings found at candle factory to owners

Nine people died after a tornado destroyed the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday...
Nine people died after a tornado destroyed the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday night, December 10.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office said it’s working on a plan to return personal belongings found at the candle factory to their rightful owners.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jon Hayden said they have keys, purses, wallets, cell phones and other items that belong to employees who were working on the night of the tornado.

He said details on how the items can be identified, claimed and picked up will be given in the next week.

As for vehicles still parked at the destroyed factory, authorities say owners should make arrangements with Mayfield Consumer Products to pick those up.

12-20-21 7:30PM Re: Personal belongings of Candle Factory Employees Personal belongings that have been collected from...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

TEST 2
Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts