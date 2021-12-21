Hardin County woman wins $25,000 a year in Kentucky Lottery ‘Lucky for Life’ game

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - One Radcliff woman is having a merry Christmas early as the winner of $25,000 a year for life from the Kentucky Lottery “Lucky for Life” game.

Kentucky Lottery announced the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the game’s second prize in the Dec. 19 drawing by matching all white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball.

The woman’s ticket had three sets of numbers that were randomly picked by the lottery machine. The first set of numbers were the winning numbers drawn, the lottery said.

“My dad plays a lot, and I had an itchy palm, so I decided to buy a ticket,” she said in a release.

After placing the ticket on the refrigerator before going to bed, she was awakened by her father in the middle of the night telling her that she had won.

“Are you kidding me,” she asked. “We just sat there looking at each other asking, did this really just happen especially since it’s Christmas?”

They checked the numbers multiple times before scheduling an appointment with the lottery office to claim the ticket.

The woman decided to take the game’s cash option of $390,000 rather than annual payments, taking home a check for $276,900 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to pay off student loans.

Kentucky Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the West Point Marathon on South 4th Street in West Point. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.