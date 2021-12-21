Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Hardin County woman wins $25,000 a year in Kentucky Lottery ‘Lucky for Life’ game

One Radcliff woman is having a merry Christmas early as the winner of $25,000 a year for life...
One Radcliff woman is having a merry Christmas early as the winner of $25,000 a year for life from the Kentucky Lottery “Lucky for Life” game.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - One Radcliff woman is having a merry Christmas early as the winner of $25,000 a year for life from the Kentucky Lottery “Lucky for Life” game.

Kentucky Lottery announced the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the game’s second prize in the Dec. 19 drawing by matching all white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball.

The woman’s ticket had three sets of numbers that were randomly picked by the lottery machine. The first set of numbers were the winning numbers drawn, the lottery said.

“My dad plays a lot, and I had an itchy palm, so I decided to buy a ticket,” she said in a release.

After placing the ticket on the refrigerator before going to bed, she was awakened by her father in the middle of the night telling her that she had won.

“Are you kidding me,” she asked.  “We just sat there looking at each other asking, did this really just happen especially since it’s Christmas?”

They checked the numbers multiple times before scheduling an appointment with the lottery office to claim the ticket.

The woman decided to take the game’s cash option of $390,000 rather than annual payments, taking home a check for $276,900 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to pay off student loans.

Kentucky Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the West Point Marathon on South 4th Street in West Point. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Taylor Corp. manufactures packaging labels for a variety of industries, including...
At least 28 new jobs promised in Radcliff with company expansion
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west ‘seriously injured’
Officer Killed in the Line of Duty taken to funeral home
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community
Family shares photos of fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim (SOURCE: LMPF)
Louisville Metro Police Foundation sets up fund for fallen officer