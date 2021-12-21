Support Local Businesses
James Mallory pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of 15-year-old

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy and conspiring to kill one of his co-defendants has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

James Mallory, 39, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter in the first degree and burglary in the second degree in relation to the death of 15-year-old Gregory Holt, according to Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.

The plea was entered on Dec. 21, and the case was set to go to trial on Feb. 11, 2022.

Mallory is not eligible for probation and was sentenced by a court to serve 19 years in prison.

Back in April 2012, Holt was shot in his home at the Walnut Grove Apartment Complex on Clover Street. Holt’s mother, Kendra Wilson, made the discovery after finding her front door kicked in and her son’s bedroom door with bullet holes in it.

Mallory was one of three suspects that had broken into the apartment early that morning. He had previously told investigators that he was not the one who killed Holt. He also later said that Wilson was the intended target.

Wilson was arrested a few weeks later after it was discovered she allegedly lured Mallory down an alleyway where two men waited in an attempt to shoot and kill him. That incident happened a day before 15-year-old Gregory was shot and killed.

Court documents show Wilson entered a guilty plea for facilitated robbery first degree, wanton endangerment first degree and intimidating a participant in legal process, serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence. Charges for attempted murder were dismissed by the prosecutor.

Two other men, William O’Bannon and Brandon Bartee, entered guilty pleas in the case of attempting to murder Mallory.

