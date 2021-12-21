JCPS families fill busloads of donations for Western Kentucky tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donations from across the country have been pouring in for victims of the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky for more than a week. Many of the items, however, are coming from within the Bluegrass State.

On Tuesday, 20 different school buses left the JCPS Nichols Bus Compound, each one loaded with donations from the JCPS Stuff the Bus program. Two more buses were available for bus drivers and JCPS employees who wanted to help with loading and unloading.

Bowling Green had a warehouse that was initially supposed to receive the donations, but it was already full due to the outpouring of support for its residents. Instead, JCPS routed everything to Glendale, where it was delivered as needed.

Lesia Woods, a bus driver, said it did not take much thought to make the trip, even during winter break.

“We’re on vacation right now, we don’t have to be here, but we wanted to come out, because that’s what we feel we need to do to help the community,” Woods said.

Another bus driver heading to Glendale, Bruce Dyer, said he is proud to see how many people are willing to help the storm victims.

“Everybody decided to show up today and lend a helping hand,” Dyer said. “We’re all brothers and sisters, and it’s just a great gesture to help somebody in need.”

