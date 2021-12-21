Jeffersontown PD donates cruiser to Dawson Springs police force after tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the police department in Dawson Springs lost a cruiser during the tornadoes, Jeffersontown’s mayor and police chief stepped up to the plate to help.

“Some of you are unaware that the Dawson Springs Police Department lost one of our cruiser in the tornado that hit last Friday,” a Dawson Springs PD Facebook post said. “Word got out within the law enforcement community pretty quickly.”

Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders traveled to the Western Kentucky city on Monday to bring a Jeffersontown police cruiser as a gift to the Dawson Springs Police Department, giving them one less thing to worry about.

“Thank you so much Jeffersontown for this donation during our time of need,” the post said.

At least 76 people are confirmed to have died in last week’s storms that swept through five states, including Kentucky.

