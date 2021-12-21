Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Jeffersontown PD donates cruiser to Dawson Springs police force after tornado

Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders traveled to the Western Kentucky city on Monday...
Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders traveled to the Western Kentucky city on Monday to bring a Jeffersontown police cruiser as a gift to the Dawson Springs Police Department.(Facebook: Dawson Springs PD)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the police department in Dawson Springs lost a cruiser during the tornadoes, Jeffersontown’s mayor and police chief stepped up to the plate to help.

“Some of you are unaware that the Dawson Springs Police Department lost one of our cruiser in the tornado that hit last Friday,” a Dawson Springs PD Facebook post said. “Word got out within the law enforcement community pretty quickly.”

Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders traveled to the Western Kentucky city on Monday to bring a Jeffersontown police cruiser as a gift to the Dawson Springs Police Department, giving them one less thing to worry about.

(Story continues below post)

“Thank you so much Jeffersontown for this donation during our time of need,” the post said.

At least 76 people are confirmed to have died in last week’s storms that swept through five states, including Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west ‘seriously injured’
The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has...
LMPD memorial for Officer Zach Cottongim unveiled at 1st Division headquarters
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
Shively officials issue LENSAlert for missing 14-year-old boy
Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Master P is helping to give back to Louisville children...
Grammy Award-winning artist Master P donates Christmas gifts to Future Healers program