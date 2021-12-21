Support Local Businesses
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition


Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect of a dependant.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Jeffersonville man on Tuesday for battery and neglect of a two-month-old infant.

Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect of a dependant.

On Dec. 16, ISP was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and Norton Children’s Hospital and began an investigation into an allegation the mother’s boyfriend, Faircloth, had injured the child.

Detectives began interviewing the family, medical staff, and Faircloth, according to a news release.

Investigation revealed the child was at the family’s home in Austin, Indiana with the mother, grandparents, and Faircloth at the time of the incident.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, the baby awakened and the grandfather changed the baby’s diaper. Police said at this time, there was nothing wrong with the infant at this time.

Faircloth began caring for the child shortly afterward, and around 8:30 a.m., he woke the mother up and told her something was wrong with the two-month-old.

The family drove to Schneck’s Medical Center in Seymour, and staff later had the infant sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Indiana Department of Child Services and Indiana State Police were contacted after learning the diagnosis of the infant.

Faircloth was arrested on Dec. 21 without incident and is currently booked at the Scott County Jail.

The child remains in critical condition at Norton Children’s Hospital.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

