Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury in Manhattan federal court went back to work in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons as soon as all 12 jurors arrived Tuesday morning.

They had begun their work late Monday, but they deliberated less than an hour before going home.

They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand in Iowa
Your Money: Shoppers avoid 'Super Saturday,' stores more flexible on returns
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021