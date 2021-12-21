Justin Burt: Family prepares for Christmas as loved one still missing for over a year

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, but Justin Burt’s family will spend it without one of theirs.

Justin Burt was 32 years old when he disappeared Sept. 4, 2020. He was last seen on his family’s surveillance camera walking along Angelina Road in Hillview toward the home of his neighbors, Brandon and Nicole Stivers.

No one has heard from him since.

“There’s just this emptiness,” Anita Burt, Justin’s mother said. “I just have this big hole in my heart. He was a part of me.”

“I almost feel like it’s harder this Christmas, because last Christmas we were still so numb and confused,” Justin’s sister, Krissy Lefevere said. “It had only been maybe three months then, and now we’re going on a year and a half, and we’re still trying to find that normal footing, and it’s almost impossible.”

Justin’s family still doesn’t know exactly what happened to him that early September morning, and one of the people police say was involved in his disappearance is still on the run.

In November 2020, Nicole Stivers was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence after admitting to police she kidnapped a man, stabbed him, drove to Indiana, then forced him into the Ohio River. She later changed her story, according to police.

Stivers never named the man, but Burt’s family believes it was Justin.

Nicole remains in jail, while her husband, Brandon Stivers continues to evade police. He is wanted on kidnapping and assault charges in connection to Burt’s disappearance, but he has not been located or arrested.

Burt and Lefevere said their one Christmas wish is to find answers as to what happened to Justin.

“Of course we want them found, we want them convicted, we want justice, but even more than justice, we want (Justin),” Lefevere said.

“If it was any other family that was going through this, I think they would feel the same,” Burt said. “Any information that can help at all to help just bring Justin home. That’s what I want.”

If you know anything about Burt’s case, including Brandon Stivers’ whereabouts, call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-2514.

