Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky bourbon auction raises more than $1 million for tornado relief

Organizers said total bidding exceeded auction goals in just 48 hours.
Organizers said total bidding exceeded auction goals in just 48 hours.(KY Distiller's Association)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit is an online auction offering donated bottles and barrels, attracting single bids ranging from hundreds of dollars to a quarter of a million.

So far, more than $1 million dollars has been raised for tornado relief.

The benefit is the result of work by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick.

“If you like bourbon and someone else likes bourbon, you don’t talk about anything else,” Minnick said. “You just talk about what’s in the glass. And bourbon brings people together. It always has. It has always brought people together in the worst moments.”

Organizers said total bidding exceeded auction goals in just 48 hours.

“Distillers kept coming at us with these incredible offerings like a 19-year-old barrel of Willett,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory said. “I mean, that’s unicorn juice, right? I mean, you don’t find that.”

With 8 hours to go on Tuesday, the last day of bidding, that barrel of Willett had topped $270,000. A barrel of extra-aged Four Roses had exceeded $215,000.

Also, contributing to the auction was the owner of Carr’s Steakhouse in Mayfield. Destroyed by the tornado, the owner dug bottles of his premium bourbon out of the rubble.

A dozen of the donated, scratched and battered offerings attracted bids of $1,000 to $10,000.

“The fact that they stepped in the way they did, not just with the bottles we donated but the entire auction, what they’re doing is incredible,” Carr’s Steakhouse owner Daniel Carr said.

The online Kentucky Bourbon Benefit ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A live auction at 7 p.m. Tuesday will feature the top 15 items in the online auction and bidding will likely go higher.

A live feed of the auction can be found here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

The homes are recycled shipping containers that include a kitchen, bathroom, shower, and bedroom.
New, sustainable homes installed in Dawson Springs
Land Betterment Corporation is bringing four Eko houses to the area for people who lost their...
New, sustainable homes installed in Dawson Springs
Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider, a New Albany police officer, on Friday.
New Albany officer pleads guilty, resigns from NAPD after alleged relationship with informant
The arrival of the omicron variant, just in time for the Christmas holidays, has hospital...
Will there be enough ICU beds? Hospitals brace for another post-holiday COVID surge