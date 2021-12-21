Support Local Businesses
Lane closures scheduled Wednesday on I-65 South at Kennedy Bridge

The Indiana side of the Kennedy Bridge.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several lane closures on the Kennedy Bridge on Wednesday are expected to affect morning commute.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the lane closures will take place on I-65 South starting at 8:30 a.m. in order to perform maintenance and resecure expansion joint bolts.

The left three lanes will close for southbound traffic near mile marker 137 on the Indiana approach. The right three lanes will remain open.

KYTC said all lanes are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Northbound I-65 traffic on the Lincoln Bridge will not be affected,

Duration of lane closures may be adjusted if weather or other unforeseen delays occur, KYTC said. For more information and current road closures, visit KYTC’s website.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

