Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food

A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner allegedly kicked him because he wasn’t happy with his food.(Source: Associated Press)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner who allegedly kicked him because he wasn’t happy with his food.

According to court documents, this happened in July of last year at Luz’s Place restaurant off of Remount Road.

The lawsuit states after getting some food, Maurice Robinson was dissatisfied with it and complained to the staff and owner Luz Monroy. Court documents state the owner dismissed his complaints and didn’t do anything.

Robinson reportedly then started taking pictures to document the food issue. That’s when the lawsuit states the owner kicked Robinson in the groin.

Police were called and EMS came to the scene.

Because of Monroy’s age, Robinson did not press charges. But after the ordeal, Robinson noticed physical injuries, and the lawsuit states he sustained mental trauma.

Robinson is asking for the amount of money to cover the cost of the action, including attorney’s fees, and punitive damages.

Live 5 News tried to reach out to the restaurant and owner for a comment, but their phone number is no longer in service and no email is listed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah