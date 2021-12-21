Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

At least 28 new jobs promised in Radcliff with company expansion

Taylor Corp. manufactures packaging labels for a variety of industries, including...
Taylor Corp. manufactures packaging labels for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, and retail, and the expansion will create new job opportunities for press operators, material handlers, and supervisors.(Taylor Corp.)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - One of North America’s largest graphic communications companies is investing more than $18 million in its Radcliff location and creating 28 new jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

Taylor Corp. creates packaging labels for the manufacturing, health care, retail industries and more, and the expansion will create new job opportunities for press operators, material handlers, and supervisors.

The company owns and operates a 79,500-square-foot facility in Radcliff with plans to expand by 30,000 square feet.

“I want to thank Taylor Corp. for its commitment to the Radcliff area and its workforce,” Beshear said in a statement. “Congratulations to everyone in the region, who will benefit from the growth of a quality employer. Kentucky’s economic momentum unlike anything we’ve seen before, and the continued growth of existing companies like Taylor play a crucial role in building on that success in the years ahead.”

The expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and is set to be completed by the end of the year, according to management.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Children listen to stories as their parents discuss the child tax credit.
Parents worry as monthly child tax credit payments could come to an end
Facebook was voted as the worst company of 2021 in a Yahoo! Finance/Survey Monkey survey.
Survey: Meta/Facebook the worst company of 2021
American Airlines will soon offer flights to Boston from Louisville.
Louisville airport announces non-stop flight to Boston
American Airlines will operate the daily flight from Louisville to Logan International Airport.
Louisville airport announces non-stop flight to Boston