At least 28 new jobs promised in Radcliff with company expansion

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - One of North America’s largest graphic communications companies is investing more than $18 million in its Radcliff location and creating 28 new jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

Taylor Corp. creates packaging labels for the manufacturing, health care, retail industries and more, and the expansion will create new job opportunities for press operators, material handlers, and supervisors.

The company owns and operates a 79,500-square-foot facility in Radcliff with plans to expand by 30,000 square feet.

“I want to thank Taylor Corp. for its commitment to the Radcliff area and its workforce,” Beshear said in a statement. “Congratulations to everyone in the region, who will benefit from the growth of a quality employer. Kentucky’s economic momentum unlike anything we’ve seen before, and the continued growth of existing companies like Taylor play a crucial role in building on that success in the years ahead.”

The expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and is set to be completed by the end of the year, according to management.

