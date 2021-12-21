Support Local Businesses
Lights Under Louisville voted a top holiday display in the US

Lights Under Louisville holiday light show returns
Lights Under Louisville holiday light show returns(tcw-wave)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Lights Under Louisville at the Louisville Mega Caverns has been ranked one of the top public holiday light displays in the country, according to USA Today.

Each year, visitors are invited to drive below ground and see millions of enchanting lights on display through the holiday season. There are over 4 million points of light at Lights Under Louisville at Louisville Mega Caverns this year.

During the 25-minute event, visitors are taken on a tour through a mile of cavern passageways, making it an excellent family holiday tradition to enjoy the season from the comfort of their own car. The holiday fun can also be taken to the next level with the return of the Christmas Express, an open-air tram that visitors can ride through the cavern.

Besides USA Today, other top travel publications including Southern Living, Trip Advisor, and CNN Travel have praised Lights Under Louisville, which draws visitors from all over the world.

For tickets and prices, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

