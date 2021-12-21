Support Local Businesses
New Albany officer pleads guilty, resigns from NAPD after alleged relationship with informant

Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider, a New Albany police officer, on Friday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany police officer has pleaded guilty for misconduct charges after allegedly forming a sexual relationship with an informant along with withholding evidence in an investigation.

The News & Tribune reported that Adam Schneider has changed his plea to guilty for three counts of obstruction of justice and one count of official misconduct in relation to charges filed in July.

Schneider’s plea deal also has him resigning from the New Albany Police Department, according to the News & Tribune.

A probable cause affidavit issued back in July stated Schneider had become friends with the informant in May and had frequent conversations “about issues also concerning personal matters and sexual acts.”

Schneider is said to have collaborated with the informant and did not charge her on possession of methamphetamines during multiple occasions, allowing her to keep the drugs without seizing them, according to the affidavit.

The former NAPD officer is also being charged in Clark County for a separate case involving voyeurism, where he is alleged to have taken pictures and videos of women changing clothes within a business run from his home.

Schneider will be facing two years of probation starting on Monday.

