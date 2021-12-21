Support Local Businesses
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west ‘seriously injured’

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metrosafe confirmed an officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 west Saturday morning.

Just after 10:00 a.m., an officer was investigating a vehicle on I-64 west near Mellwood Avenue, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

During the investigation, the officer was struck while he was standing outside of his patrol unit. The officer was seriously injured and is undergoing surgery at the University of Louisville Hospital, Ruoff said.

Louisville Metro Council released a statement regarding the LMPD officer on Saturday.

“Metro Council is praying for the LMPD officer who was seriously injured while providing assistance on I-64 Saturday morning,” they wrote. “We’re offering our love and support to the officer’s family in this overwhelming and stressful time. Metro Council is sincerely grateful for the brave men and women who protect this community every day, despite the constant risks they face.”

All lanes on I-64 west were shut down as LMPD’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

