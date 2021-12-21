Support Local Businesses
Shively officials issue LENSAlert for missing 14-year-old boy

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A LENSAlert has been issued on Monday evening for a missing 14-year-old boy from Shively.

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.

Kerry is listed as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 102 pounds with brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray camo hood and black pants.

Anyone with any information on Kerry’s location is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

