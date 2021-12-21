Shively officials issue LENSAlert for missing 14-year-old boy
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A LENSAlert has been issued on Monday evening for a missing 14-year-old boy from Shively.
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
Kerry is listed as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 102 pounds with brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray camo hood and black pants.
Anyone with any information on Kerry’s location is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
