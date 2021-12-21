Shively officials issue LENSAlert for missing 14-year-old boy

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A LENSAlert has been issued on Monday evening for a missing 14-year-old boy from Shively.

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.

Kerry is listed as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 102 pounds with brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray camo hood and black pants.

Anyone with any information on Kerry’s location is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

