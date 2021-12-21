Support Local Businesses
Stepmother in custody in connection to child’s death

Alesha Lynn Miller, 30, was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 9-year-old...
Alesha Lynn Miller, 30, was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Mary Eber
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The stepmother of a boy pronounced dead over the weekend was arrested today, according to The Fort Wayne Police Department.

Alesha Lynn Miller, 30, was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross.

Miller is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was taken from the home to an area hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s office said an autopsy found there were multiple blunt force injuries on the boy, but the cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

