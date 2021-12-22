Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The remains are connected to a decades-old missing person case.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The identity of a body found in the Kentucky River five years ago has been released.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The remains are connected to a decades-old missing person case:

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says Martha’s remains were found inside a car in the river, near the Kentucky River Valley Ferry, back in October 2016, by the Lexington Fire Department’s dive team during a training dive.

According to the coroner, Martha is one of three people believed to have been killed in a crash into the river back in 1973.

We’re told Martha was traveling to Jessamine County for a family reunion with her sister, Flora Helmick, and John Keyton, who was driving.

Flora’s and John’s remains have still not been found/identified.

Martha’s remains will be returned home to Virginia where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The coroner credits modern technology, the resources of our fire and police departments, and the hard work of Lexington Fire Dept. Capt. Chris Warren for the positive identification of Martha.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
Your Money: COVID tests sold in stores limited, Delta wants shorter quarantine time
LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim funeral and burial services
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
LIVE: Funeral for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim