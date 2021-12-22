COVID testing sites experience increased demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Testing for COVID-19 has increased nationwide ahead of the holiday weekend.

President Biden announced on Tuesday the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits to keep up with the surge.

Sam Zuege said at Norton Healthcare, up to 1,800 people are getting tested every day.

He said many people getting tested haven’t been sick or exposed, but they’re playing it safe before holiday travel and family gatherings.

“I think some of this lies in what they feel the most comfortable with, particularly with their family members that they may have, weighing the positive or negative outcomes of either one of those,” Zuege explained. “Particularly when you’re dealing with folks that are either unvaccinated or in the medical fragile community and that can be either end of the spectrum in both your elderly or even your newborns.”

Zuege said they still have capacity to keep up with testing, especially as Norton is opening its 18th immediate care center.

He said at-home tests can also be reliable, and the city of Louisville still has drive-thru sites set up.

With any sniffle or cough, he said it’s best to get tested just in case.

“We know this time of year, the prevalence of either potential COVID or flu and just those common colds really have folks, I think, questioning some of that probably prior to the upcoming activities that they have planned,” he said.

Zuege said testing and the vaccine are the best tools for fighting COVID-19.

For COVID and other illnesses right now, he says people should also continue hand washing and other safety measures.

