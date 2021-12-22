‘Everything is too high’: Shoppers fed up with high prices everywhere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of people are dealing with higher prices for almost everything.

Inflation is currently at one of its highest rates since June 1982. Latroy Morris said she dreads stopping at the gas pump.

“I’m putting more than what I usually put in my tank,” Morris said. “It is what it is.”

The spike is also noticeable in the grocery aisles. Deborah Todd said the support she gets from social security dwindles with a simple purchase of chicken.

“Basics are hard to get,” Todd said. “Everything’s hard to get to, and when you get it, its high.”

The latest Consumer Report Index shows in November, gasoline is up 6.1 percent, housing is up 0.5 percent, food costs are up 0.7 percent, used cars and trucks up 2.5 percent and new vehicles up 1.1 percent.

Rosa Gomez has a family and three kids to support she said she had to make personal changes to make ends meet.

“I have to work more, and I am looking for a new job that pays more,” Gomez said.

For some shoppers, they said it’s a punch in the gut that essentials are taking the hardest hit.

Increased demand and an unsteady supply doesn’t help lower prices. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 0.9 percent, and pork prices rose sharply, increasing 2.2 percent.

Total spending by all consumers is up nearly 25 percent in November compared to the beginning of the year.

Earlier this month President Joe Biden said the prices we are seeing are because of the pressures being felt across the world because of the pandemic.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.