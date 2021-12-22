Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Family copes with losing home in tornado and unborn daughter

By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s not much left of one family’s home in Dawson Springs. The mom says she found out they’d lost their home after waking up from emergency surgery to save her life after losing their unborn daughter.

Before the tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Emily Zimmerman, who was seven months pregnant, was experiencing a lot of pain and decided to go to the doctor. That’s where she learned her daughter didn’t have a heartbeat, and there were further complications putting Emily’s life at risk.

She went in for emergency surgery, and that’s when the tornado hit. The baby’s father didn’t know how to break the news to Emily that their home was destroyed.

“I couldn’t think of the words to tell her we don’t have a house anymore,” said Logan Brown, the baby’s father.

They had already established a connection with their daughter, who they had named Luna.

“Already having her name picked out and getting stuff for her, it’s just been hard trying to wrap our head around it because she was seven months and we were already almost there,” said Emily. “One week she was there, and then the next week she wasn’t.”

Since the tornadoes, they’ve been living at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. The people here have given them not only a place to stay, but also food and presents for their other two children.

They say they never could have afforded to stay here otherwise, so despite everything, it’s making for a magical Christmas.

“We’ve never had a Christmas the way that it’s going to be this year and it’s amazing, that we actually get to give them so much,” said Emily.

They’re grateful to get away for a while, and for all the love they’ve received.

“The amount of support and love, we have a chance to rebuild and do something that we haven’t been able to do before,” said Logan.

Logan wanted to thank Deaconess, because even though they lost their girl, they still have her mom.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Dec. 21, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Dec. 21, 2021
Sam Zuege said at Norton Healthcare, up to 1,800 people are getting tested every day.
COVID testing sites experience increased demand
After the death of Breonna Taylor, some people in the community called for search warrant...
Search Warrant Task Force releases recommendations to police departments
COVID testing sites experience increased demand
After the death of Breonna Taylor, some people in the community called for search warrant...
Search Warrant Task Force releases recommendations to police departments