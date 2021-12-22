FORECAST: One last cold day before near-record warmth for Christmas

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs only in the 30s for many today

Major warm-up for Christmas

Several rounds of rain to close out 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain mostly sunny this afternoon but the chill won’t go anywhere. Highs will only make it into the 30s to near 40 degrees today.

We’ll go well below freezing tonight as lows drop into the 20s for all of WAVE Country.

Expect mostly clear skies through Thursday morning. While clouds increase through the day on Thursday, rain looks to hold off for one more day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, representing the start of our big Christmas warm-up.

Thursday night looks dry and mild with lows in the 40s.

A small rain shower chance will creep into the forecast around daybreak Friday.

Light scattered showers become a bit more likely Friday evening on our Christmas Eve, but no heavy rain is expected. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day could be a record-breaker as highs in the mid to upper 60s are possible. Louisville’s record high for Dec. 25 is 69 degrees. The shower chance on Christmas Day is there but even lower than Christmas Eve’s.

Multiple rounds of rain are likely heading into the next workweek and even toward New Year’s Eve.

