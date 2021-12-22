Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: One last cold day before near-record warmth for Christmas

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs only in the 30s for many today
  • Major warm-up for Christmas
  • Several rounds of rain to close out 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain mostly sunny this afternoon but the chill won’t go anywhere. Highs will only make it into the 30s to near 40 degrees today.

We’ll go well below freezing tonight as lows drop into the 20s for all of WAVE Country.

Expect mostly clear skies through Thursday morning. While clouds increase through the day on Thursday, rain looks to hold off for one more day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, representing the start of our big Christmas warm-up.

Thursday night looks dry and mild with lows in the 40s.

A small rain shower chance will creep into the forecast around daybreak Friday.

Light scattered showers become a bit more likely Friday evening on our Christmas Eve, but no heavy rain is expected. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day could be a record-breaker as highs in the mid to upper 60s are possible. Louisville’s record high for Dec. 25 is 69 degrees. The shower chance on Christmas Day is there but even lower than Christmas Eve’s.

Multiple rounds of rain are likely heading into the next workweek and even toward New Year’s Eve.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Light scattered showers become a bit more likely Friday evening on our Christmas Eve, but no...
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/22 10:30 a.m. update

Most Read

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona

Latest News

Light scattered showers become a bit more likely Friday evening on our Christmas Eve, but no...
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/22 10:30 a.m. update
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts
Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders traveled to the Western Kentucky city on Monday...
Jeffersontown PD donates cruiser to Dawson Springs police force after tornado