Gov. Andy Beshear announces new tornado relief resource website

Kentucky State Police Posts 11, 13 and 10 collected items for communities in western Kentucky devastated by recent tornadoes.
Kentucky State Police Posts 11, 13 and 10 collected items for communities in western Kentucky devastated by recent tornadoes.(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new resource website for people affected by the tornado damage in Western Kentucky.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The website includes information for assistance programs, healthcare, unemployment, food assistance and other resources.

The website also gives people a way to submit a claim to the Federal Emergency Management Act (FEMA).

You can visit the website here.

