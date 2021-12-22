Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Grandmother waits more than 75 days for furniture after moving across states

Susan Brownell sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a...
Susan Brownell sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a substitute TV stand.
By Mike McKnight and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A woman from California moved to Omaha in October, bringing her closer to family for the holidays and long after.

Susan Brownell, who is about to become a great-grandmother, lives in a sparse apartment because her furniture and belongings picked up on Oct. 7 near Sacramento have yet to arrive after 75 days.

“I don’t know where my stuff is. I don’t even know if it’s still there, did it get stuck in some storage,” Brownell told WOWT, adding the written estimate says 6-21 days.

Brownell said two-and-a-half months is too long to wait for movers to deliver her furniture.

She sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a substitute TV stand.

Brownell hired My Best Mover online, thinking she could afford the $2,900 estimate.

Her daughter discovered, however, it’s a broker, and another company actually moves the furniture. That company could charge a delivery fee.

After calling a driver for Moving Express & Storage of New Jersey, they say Brownell’s things should arrive in Omaha by early next week with no additional charge.

“I can move forward. I can have clothes to go look for a job. I can feel better about not burdening my family,” said Brownell.

All Brownell wants for Christmas is what she already owns.

The driver for Moving Express of New Jersey said there won’t be any storage fees charged to the customers.

A representative of the My Best Mover broker declined to comment.

The Better Business investigates 13,000 moving complaints a year.

Major reputable companies have established a website called Move Rescue, which is designed to help people who haven’t gotten their belongings or asked to pay more than they anticipated or were told in the beginning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition

Latest News

U.S. Army Spc. Eyza Carrasco, left, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, administers a COVID-19...
US Army optimistic its COVID vaccine can protect against current, future variants
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Louisville man accused of shooting, killing 3-year-old charged with manslaughter