Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LIVE: Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim is being held at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.

Cottongim died on Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 64.

Following the funeral, a graveside burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

Cottongim, a husband and father of two boys, worked for LMPD for seven years. To assist his family, donate to the LMPD fundraiser by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
Your Money: COVID tests sold in stores limited, Delta wants shorter quarantine time
LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim funeral and burial services
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash