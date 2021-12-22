Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim is being held at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
Cottongim died on Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 64.
Following the funeral, a graveside burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
Cottongim, a husband and father of two boys, worked for LMPD for seven years. To assist his family, donate to the LMPD fundraiser by clicking here.
