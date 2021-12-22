LMPD: Man injured in Cane Run Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after one man shows up at the hospital with a gunshot wound from a shooting on Cane Run Road on Tuesday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Cane Run Road around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived and did not find a victim at the location, but did find a vehicle at the convenience store’s parking lot that had been shot up.

Police were later advised that an adult man had shown up at UofL Health Jewish Hospital with gunshot wounds and had been transferred over to University Hospital.

The man is expected to survive.

Police said there is no suspect information. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

