Louisville man accused of shooting, killing 3-year-old charged with manslaughter

Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After allegedly shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in southwest Louisville, a man is facing a federal manslaughter charge.

Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020. According to the coroner who identified the child after her death, the shooting occurred on Lees Lane, but the 3-year-old lived in New Albany.

The address where the child was killed is listed as Ishmael Graham’s home address, but despite sharing the same last name, police have not confirmed their relationship.

Graham was charged on Dec. 20 and was released after posting a $5,000 cash bail the next day.

