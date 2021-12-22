Louisville veteran-owned businesses partner to send supplies to western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the community in western Kentucky continues to receive an support from the rest of the state, two Louisville-based, veteran-owned businesses have partnered to help the people of Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

Ronnie Knuckles, owner of Sgt. Junk-It, and Jeremy Harrell, CEO of Veteran’s Club, collaborated to send several truckloads of supplies to western Kentucky.

“We decided to work together and coordinate this effort,” Knuckles said. “Since we’d done it before, we kind of had some contacts that we knew could get down there relatively quickly. So, our goal was within 72 hours, we wanted to roll down there.”

The two men coordinated a plan Friday night as the storms took aim at the state.

When they saw the devastation Saturday, they decided to put the plan into motion, hosting a day-long donation drive Monday at Fern Creek Christian Church.

On Tuesday morning, they drove the supplies west.

They unloaded half the supplies at Star of Bethlehem Church in Dawson Springs before emptying their trucks at Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield.

“It’s in ruins,” Knuckles said of Mayfield. “It looks like a bomb blew up and destroyed the entire town. I’ve been in war zones, I’ve been in towns in Afghanistan, and you know, the aftermath of war. I’ve never seen anything like Mayfield. You see it in the pictures and hear people talk about it, but when you experience it for yourself it’s truly humbling.”

Though humbling, it was not overwhelming for the Marine Corps veteran, who’s completed these types of missions before.

Sixteen months ago, Knuckles partnered with another Louisville business owner to take several truckloads of supplies to south Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

”I think veterans have a unique perspective,” Knuckles said. “And our lives, at young ages, we signed up for a life of service. And that kind of, you cultivate that over years, and then you see this type of things happen and it’s almost like you duty. It’s what you’re built for. And so you find other veterans and other people who are supportive of that, and you come together and you make things happen.”

Knuckles told WAVE 3 News he and Harrell are planning to make a second trip to Mayfield in January, this one more focused on helping homeowners rebuild after the holidays.

