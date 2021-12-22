Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after one man is critically injured in a shooting in Okolona on Tuesday night.

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers found one man who had been shot at the location. The man was rushed to University Hospital with critical injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Ellis said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.