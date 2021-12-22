Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after one man is critically injured in a shooting in Okolona on Tuesday night.

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers found one man who had been shot at the location. The man was rushed to University Hospital with critical injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Ellis said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Ashten Sullivan was reported missing on Dec. 21 around 6:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro...
Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy from Beechmont
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Fischer said there is still time to act and that the city is following the same preparations as...
Omicron detected in Louisville; variant could become dominant strain within weeks
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Omicron detected in Louisville; variant could become dominant strain within weeks