Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway on reports of shots fired, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location.

Investigation revealed the man was sitting inside his vehicle when two unknown men approached him and began firing. Ellis confirmed the two men then fled the scene on foot.

The man who was shot then made his way inside the store and asked for help. He was then sent to the hospital alert and conscious. He is expected to survive.

There is no further information on the two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.