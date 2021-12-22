Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy from Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen in the Beechmont neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Ashten Sullivan was reported missing on Dec. 21 around 6:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police.

He is listed as 4 foot 11 inches, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Sullivan was last seen walking south on Taylor Boulevard from Picadilly Avenue.

Due to his age, parents said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

