Search Warrant Task Force releases recommendations to police departments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the death of Breonna Taylor, some people in the community called for search warrant reforms. Attorney General Daniel Cameron then formed a Search Warrant Task Force.

The 17 members, made up of police, community and court leaders, have spent the last year coming up with the following eight recommendations to help officers’ and civilians’ lives.

”This is the beginning of a long term process,” Denise Bentley, Search Warrant Task Force member said.

She said her role as a mom, grandmother, and community leader helped relay concerns families have when it comes to search warrants and how they’re carried out.

That led to the following recommendations: Police need to consider the time of day when serving a warrant, and consider the families. If kids may be around, child protective services need to be involved before the search warrant.

”We heard that there’s traumatized children,” Bentley said. “To have police coming in your house at two or three o’clock in the morning.”

Also, officers need to keep up with search warrant policies and procedures as they change.

Search warrant information will also have to be reported electronically, to track, audit and be accessible to the public.

”So we can hone in on ZIP codes, judges signing search warrants, officers always asking for search warrants,” Bentley said. “Allows us to be able to identify areas or problems, strengths or weaknesses.”

In an emergency, an officer must get a prosecutor to sign off on a warrant before the officer can ask a judge for approval.

Bentley said the task force members approved these recommendations because they are supposed to help communities, no matter how big or small.

”I’m hopeful that the police, community are safe with these recommendations,” Bentley said. “Search warrants need to happen. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned hopeful police can go home at night and those being served can go home at some point.”

The next step is to relay the recommendations to legislators in Frankfort and to create a Public Service Campaign from the Office of the Attorney General. This would educate people on the search warrant process; informing people on the dos and don’ts of being the subject of a warrant.

