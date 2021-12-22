Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is accused of running away after being involved in the crash that killed...
Driver charged with fleeing scene of deadly Clark Memorial Bridge crash
Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition
Calls came in just before 8 p.m. to the Shorty’s Food Mart in the 3500 block of West Broadway...
Man shot inside vehicle at gas station on West Broadway
Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona

Latest News

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021
Your Money: COVID tests sold in stores limited, Delta wants shorter quarantine time
LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim funeral and burial services
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021