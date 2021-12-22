Support Local Businesses
UK, WKU to collect toys for Western Kentucky ahead of Wednesday matchup

The University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team will be...
The University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team will be collecting toys as part of the Western Kentucky Toy Drive.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team will be collecting toys as part of the Western Kentucky Toy Drive ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

The two teams are facing off after it was announced UK’s original opponent, the University of Louisville, had to postpone the rivalry matchup due to positive COVID tests within the men’s basketball program.

UK Athletics previously announced the matchup with WKU would feature a charitable aspect to help families affected by tornados in Western Kentucky.

Donations for the toy drive are being collected at all entrances of Rupp Arena during Wednesday night’s game before tip off at 6 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging or $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards, which will be distributed to families in Western Kentucky.

