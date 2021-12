LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have located an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Beechmont neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police reported Ashten Sullivan missing on Dec. 21 around 6:30 p.m.

Around 10:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed Ashten had been found safe with family.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.