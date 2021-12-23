Support Local Businesses
105-year-old WWII, Korean War veteran in Louisville requesting Christmas cards

Hubert McCuin was born in 1916 and served in both World War II and the Korean War.
Hubert McCuin was born in 1916 and served in both World War II and the Korean War.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is hoping WAVE Country can help send a little holiday spirit to a 105-year-old veteran in Louisville.

Hubert McCuin was born in 1916 and served in both World War II and the Korean War.

McCuin was both a combat engineer and a driver with the Red Ball Express driving trucks to the front lines in Europe.

Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass said McCuin does not have any family in the Louisville area, and said McCuin would love to have Christmas cards sent his way.

Cards can be dropped off at Park Louisville at Linn Station Road, or mailed to McCuin using the following address:

Hubert McCuin

C/O Park Louisville

10451 Linn Station Rd.

Louisville, Ky. 40223

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

