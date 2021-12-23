Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which was the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell said police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect. He said it wasn’t immediately known if the suspect had a gun or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first report of assault.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man shot and killed in Okolona identified by coroner
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden...
Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 12/23/21
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd
Businesses walked away with billions in funding, however, some of those businesses are not real.
PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far
President Joe Biden signs a bill for ALS therapies, improving access to clinical trials for Lou...
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research