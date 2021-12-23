4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bold and brazen! That’s what Huntsville police are saying after at least four people who walked into multiple stores across the Tennessee Valley and walked out with loaded carts of stolen items.

Investigators with HPD have arrested four people, and they expect even more arrests in this retail theft ring.

The suspects went into big box stores, filled up their carts, and simply walked out.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested Anthony Hammonds, Brittany Watkins, and DaKeisha Bright, and a minor.

“The primary stores that are being targeted were Lowes and Home Depot. Those seem to be the one stop shop,” said HPD Investigator Stephen Gibbs.

WAFF received photos from the store’s surveillance video and the carts are full.

In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out the door, and that’s exactly what investigators say the suspects did.

“A group of motivated individuals takes it upon themselves to hit the same locations three and four times a day, three to four times a week, those thousand dollar thefts add-up,” said Gibbs.

Hardware and home improvement stores have been popular during the pandemic, and the suspects involved in the retail theft ring have made many trips to Home Depot and Lowe’s since October.

“Home Depot corporate investigators informed me that they had victims as far away as Decatur, spanning over to Jackson County and Scottsboro,” said Gibbs.

Members of the Secret Service are involved in the case and have been patrolling the stores.

Investigators say there are more than four suspects involved in the crime.

“We are expecting to make more arrests in the near future, for additional felony charges and possibly federal charges,” said Gibbs.

The three adult suspects are all facing at least one first-degree theft charge with a $30,000 bond.

Investigators say some of the suspects threatened to use violence when confronted by employees. They also say some of the stolen property has been returned.

