At-home COVID tests in short supply at Louisville metro stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The hottest item on drugstore shelves right now are rapid at-home COVID tests. WAVE 3 News drove around the metro, and like many customers, found empty shelves.

In downtown Louisville, vaccines are plentiful, but at-home COVID tests are not. A Walgreens clerk said they ran out on Tuesday.

The CVS had a sign posted apologizing to customers back in the pharmacy.

A trip over to Indiana didn’t help either. Nothing at the CVS or Walgreens in New Albany, although a clerk said a truck is supposed to come Friday.

No at-home tests either at the CVS or Walgreens in Jeffersonville.

At the Walgreens on Eastern Parkway, customers were greeted by a sign at the door saying “Sorry, no at home tests here.”

Down by the racetrack, we found a customer doing the same thing as our news team.

“This is the third (store) because my wife’s been to two already,” Pat King said.

King said he and his wife are trying to get a test before flying to see her 80 and 90-year-old parents for Christmas.

“Mother has had cancer, if we are not negative, we are not going to go because we don’t want to expose her to it,” King said.

Demand for tests is also surging at medical providers. Norton Healthcare said it’s seeing a spike in demand for testing across its facilities.

“It jumped from about 1,500 a day, (now) we’re seeing 1,800 to 2,000 tests that are being performed throughout our system,” Director Sam Zuege said.

He said demand has been up since Thanksgiving as families decided to travel again. Norton has supplies, but it is asking for patience from its patients.

“Our staff is working as quickly as possible to facilitate those, we do remind folks that our immediate care centers are day of schedules so those are things that they can schedule online,” Zuege said.

Our news team eventually did find some tests. The Walgreens on West Broadway and the CVS on Portland both had around 20 tests to sell each from what we could see on the shelves.

The Metro Health Department’s at-home test locator also listed locations which may have tests as well.

But the hunt to find these things has unnerved King.

“It’s scary, I know Mr. Biden is going to disseminate a bunch in January but it does no good right now,” King said.

The government has 500 million tests ready to go. That’s roughly two tests per American, but they won’t be ready to ship until after the holiday travel rush has finished.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.