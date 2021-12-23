Bardstown man rescued after being pinned down by 800-pound pipe

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been sent to the hospital after being trapped and rescued within a manufacturing plant early Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Billy Mattingly with Bardstown Fire said the department was called to Orbis Material Handling factory at the 700 block of Wilson Parkway around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were advised that a man had been pinned between a roof beam and a large pipe weighing over 800 pounds.

At first, a router tow truck was called to help rescue the man, but after it did not work, an 100-foot crane was requested to move the pipe out of the way.

Crews cut a hole in the roof deck to reach the materials and clear them off the victim. After being freed, the man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital.

Mattingly confirmed the man was awake and in stable condition as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nelson County EMS, Bardstown Police and the Nelson County Sheriff were also called to assist. Kentucky 6 helicopter, Ellis Wrecker service and Okeson Crane Company provided additional rescue services.

