Bond set at $1 million for driver charged with murder after Westport Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a month-long hospital stay, a woman charged with murder after being involved in a crash on Westport Road that killed two people in November is now in jail.

On Nov. 20, Alyssa McFadden was driving erratically while very intoxicated, according to her arrest report. She allegedly hit a car with George and Margaret Herbig inside, and they were both killed.

McFadden was found with an open bottle of vodka in the center console of her car, the report says, and an officer who interviewed McFadden at University Hospital “smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person” during the interview.

Thursday, McFadden was arraigned in front of a Jefferson County District Court judge. She is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

McFadden said she planned on trying to contact the Bail Project to help with her bond.

Her next court date is on Jan. 3.

