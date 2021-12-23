Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘Boxes of Love’ food drive feeds thousands of people in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Boxes of Love packed 1,550 boxes Thursday.
Boxes of Love packed 1,550 boxes Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s one of the largest annual food drives in the city: Boxes of Love.

Every year, local labor unions and businesses come together to pack food boxes for thousands of people. Metro United Way collaborates with a few other organizations to make it all happen. 

Each of the 1,550 boxes were filled to the brim this year with multiple meals — enough to feed over 6,000 people.

The donations have multiplied 31 times over since UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn packed fifty boxes and threw them in the back of his pickup truck 11 years ago.

“We just kept growing it and growing it through our union,” Dunn said. “But with all the unions and business partners, we can do so much more if we put our efforts together.”

After the boxes were packed, they were given to a few dozen organizations and outreach programs to be distributed to people in need.

The day began with a visit to Fifth Street Baptist Church, which has been a fixture in the Russell Neighborhood for nearly 200 years. They distributed 50 boxes to their own neighbors, which is critical to their church’s mission.

”It’s very important,” Karen Brown of Fifth Street Baptist said. “I just don’t like to see people hungry. I just want to feed everybody. If I could, I’d feed people every day.”

Fifth Street Baptist is important for another reason: Metro United Way President Adria Johnson’s family has been going to the Church for generations.

She said it makes Boxes of Love even more special.

“This is what community is about,” Johnson said. “It is expressing love to one another. It’s very personal. It’s just a really special day all around.”

Over the past decade, Boxes of Love has fed nearly 60,000 people for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man shot and killed in Okolona identified by coroner
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden...
Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

Latest News

Hubert McCuin was born in 1916 and served in both World War II and the Korean War.
105-year-old WWII, Korean War veteran in Louisville requesting Christmas cards
Glaser’s Collision Centers on Preston Highway partnered with the Geico Insurance Company to...
Louisville family receives car donation ahead of Christmas
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world
Cottongim was laid to rest with full honors including a 21-gun salute and bagpipes playing...
Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville