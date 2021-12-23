‘Boxes of Love’ food drive feeds thousands of people in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s one of the largest annual food drives in the city: Boxes of Love.

Every year, local labor unions and businesses come together to pack food boxes for thousands of people. Metro United Way collaborates with a few other organizations to make it all happen.

Each of the 1,550 boxes were filled to the brim this year with multiple meals — enough to feed over 6,000 people.

The donations have multiplied 31 times over since UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn packed fifty boxes and threw them in the back of his pickup truck 11 years ago.

“We just kept growing it and growing it through our union,” Dunn said. “But with all the unions and business partners, we can do so much more if we put our efforts together.”

After the boxes were packed, they were given to a few dozen organizations and outreach programs to be distributed to people in need.

The day began with a visit to Fifth Street Baptist Church, which has been a fixture in the Russell Neighborhood for nearly 200 years. They distributed 50 boxes to their own neighbors, which is critical to their church’s mission.

”It’s very important,” Karen Brown of Fifth Street Baptist said. “I just don’t like to see people hungry. I just want to feed everybody. If I could, I’d feed people every day.”

Fifth Street Baptist is important for another reason: Metro United Way President Adria Johnson’s family has been going to the Church for generations.

She said it makes Boxes of Love even more special.

“This is what community is about,” Johnson said. “It is expressing love to one another. It’s very personal. It’s just a really special day all around.”

Over the past decade, Boxes of Love has fed nearly 60,000 people for the holidays.

